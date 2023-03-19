DNB Asset Management AS Buys 65,398 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $131,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 35.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. 130,665,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,751,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

