DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,217 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,989,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

