DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. 13,066,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,831. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

