DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,481 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $67,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.83. 7,689,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,954. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

