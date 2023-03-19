DNB Asset Management AS Sells 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

Amgen stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,817,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

