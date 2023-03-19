DNB Asset Management AS Sells 203,763 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,763 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 3.32% of ADTRAN worth $48,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ADTRAN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

ADTN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,755. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

