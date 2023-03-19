DNB Asset Management AS Sells 52,861 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $64,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. 19,935,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,995. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

