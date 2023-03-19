DNB Asset Management AS Sells 832 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $40,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Loop Capital lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.46 and a 200 day moving average of $304.55. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $238.48 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

