Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.50.

DG opened at $208.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.41 and a 200 day moving average of $239.17.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

