Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $310.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.80. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

