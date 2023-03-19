Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:PLOW opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 72.84%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Drystone LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 121,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 367,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

