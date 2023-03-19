Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of RDY opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
