Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RDY opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,709,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

