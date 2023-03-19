Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. 5,914,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

