Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

