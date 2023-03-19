Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.26. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.