EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $158.56 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $217.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.77. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.