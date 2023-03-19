Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 718 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

