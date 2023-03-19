EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $160.40 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $169.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

