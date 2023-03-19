Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About Empire State Realty OP
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.