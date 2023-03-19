Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 983,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,669. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,489 shares of company stock worth $195,367. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 289,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

