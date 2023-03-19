EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENS. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

