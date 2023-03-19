Eni S.p.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4623 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 113,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in ENI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

