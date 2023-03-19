Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 4.6 %

EBTC stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.