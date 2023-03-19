Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.85 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

