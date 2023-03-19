Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Invests $683,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,939. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.