Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Holdings Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up about 1.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $29,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the third quarter worth about $18,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 277.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 186,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

EVA stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

