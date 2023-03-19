EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,493 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in EOG Resources by 324.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

