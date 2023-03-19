EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $169.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005489 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004060 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

