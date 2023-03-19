Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $39,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $690.85. 841,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

