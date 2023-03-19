ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ESE opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

