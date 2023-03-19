ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 28,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,727. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.