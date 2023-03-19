ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ESSA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 28,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,727. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.
ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.
