Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $218.17 billion and $8.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,782.83 or 0.06532210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

