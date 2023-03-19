Ethernity Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $59,169.81 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006846 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $59,169.81 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

