Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.57.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 169,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

