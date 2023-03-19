Everscale 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.33 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $164.23 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,372,284 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars.

