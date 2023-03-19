EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $124,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of RSP stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
