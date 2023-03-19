Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.9 %

EXPD stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

