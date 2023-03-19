FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.75.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday.

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.41. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

