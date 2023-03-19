Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 1,141,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,904. The company has a market cap of $801.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 78.2% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 317,275 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $831,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

