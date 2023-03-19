Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 1,141,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,904. The company has a market cap of $801.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
