Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 1,515 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $83.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.