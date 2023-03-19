Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $108.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

