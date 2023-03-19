Financial Consulate Inc. Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $237.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.17 and its 200 day moving average is $238.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.