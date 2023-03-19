Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.85% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA GMF opened at $96.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
