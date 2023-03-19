Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $311.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

