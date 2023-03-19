Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
