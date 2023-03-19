Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

