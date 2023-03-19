Financial Consulate Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 2.3 %

LIN opened at $330.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

