Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $31,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

