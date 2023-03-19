Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 106,944 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. 1,881,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,156. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

