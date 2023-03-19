Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 13,362 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,806,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,235. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.